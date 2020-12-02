Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo gov't launches project for temporary office allocation for foreign financial companies

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government (TMG), as part of its policy to make Tokyo into the world’s leading financial city, is implementing the “Project for Temporary Office Allocation for Financial Foreign Companies and Human Resources,” which will assist foreign financial companies and human resources skilled in finance mainly in Asia in moving to Tokyo by providing them with office space for their temporary stays in Tokyo while they conduct preliminary surveys as a prerequisite for moving.

Following the application period, which began on Oct 16, the six companies listed below have been selected as office operators who will provide office space to foreign financial companies and human resources.

The Executive Centre Japan KK

Heiwa Real Estate Co Ltd

Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd

Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd

MORI Building Co Ltd

WeWork Japan GK

How to apply

Please refer to the “Project for Temporary Office Allocation for Foreign Financial Companies and Human Resources Usage Guide” (available in English). Applicants may submit the required documents directly to a certified office operator of their choice. Introduction to these offices will also be offered at both the Tokyo office and Hong Kong office of the Business Development Center TOKYO operated by TMG. Please see the following website for the usage guide and other project details.

https://www.senryaku.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/gfct/office-rent.html

