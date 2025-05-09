 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Tokyo luxury hotels warned against cartel-like price info sharing

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's antitrust watchdog on Thursday warned more than a dozen high-end Tokyo hotel operators over regularly sharing their room rates and occupancy data, deeming the practice as bordering on cartel behavior that could amount to violation of the antimonopoly law.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission urged a total of 15 companies including those operating Hotel New Otani Tokyo and the Imperial Hotel Tokyo to halt such practices, with the watchdog becoming increasingly vigilant against unfair price gouging as room rates soar nationwide.

It also called on two associations joined by hotels across Japan to ensure that their members comply with the antimonopoly law, suspecting that such information-sharing may be a customary practice within the industry.

Officials of the hotels in question have held meetings known as "Front Reservation" nearly every month, prior to which they would share undisclosed information via email, such as room occupancy rates, average room rates, and future room rate setting policies.

Other companies that received the warnings included those operating The Okura Tokyo, the Palace Hotel Tokyo, the Hyatt Regency Tokyo and Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Was this story not reported just a couple of weeks ago? I remember with a quote by one of the hoteliers saying they didn't know it was illegal to discuss occupancy average room rates and future room rates. Like, hello? That is collusion!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Learn How To Join A Community Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafes & Restaurants in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kanda Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “I Want To Leave My Fiance”

Savvy Tokyo

Should You Work for a Haken Dispatch Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Orthodontics: Braces & Invisalign in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Should You Sneak a Pet Into a No-Pet Apartment in Japan—or Find a Pet-Friendly One?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Normal Things in Japan That Totally Blew My Mind

GaijinPot Blog

10 Cruelty-Free Japanese Beauty Brands

Savvy Tokyo