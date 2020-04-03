Tokyo shares end mixed on oil prices recovery, virus worries

Tokyo stocks ended narrowly mixed Friday as concerns about the economic impact of the escalating coronavirus pandemic offset buying of energy shares on a recovery in crude oil prices.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1.47 points, or 0.01 percent, from Thursday at 17,820.19. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.74 points, or 0.36 percent, lower at 1,325.13.

Airlines, automakers and retailers were among major decliners, pressured by expectations that protracted stay-at-home measures in the fight against the virus will curb personal spending and overall domestic demand.

In the currency market, the mixed sentiment confined the U.S. dollar to a tight range in the upper 107 yen zone.

"Looming fears that a recent surge in infections may lead to citywide shutdowns of Tokyo and other major cities kept investors on their toes," said Makoto Sengoku, a market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Uncertainties surrounding the virus pandemic led investors to reduce their holdings ahead of the weekend, after the Nikkei briefly rose 200 points to regain the 18,000 mark as energy issues led the market.

Concerns about an explosive virus spread is mounting in Japan as the increase in daily counts of newly confirmed infections is picking up pace. The number of patients including passengers and crew members from the Diamond Princess ship has topped 3,500 to date.

Oil prices surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said overnight he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a substantial cut in production, hinting at an end to their oil-price war that devastated oil industries already suffering demand shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Oil explorer Inpex advanced 16.20 yen, or 2.6 percent, to 632.20 yen and refiner Idemitsu Kosan went up 36 yen, or 1.5 percent, to 2,491 yen.

On the First Section, declining issues outnumbered advancers 1,653 to 467, while 48 ended unchanged.

Denka jumped 500 yen, or 24.0 percent, to 2,581 yen, a day after announcing the Tokyo-based chemical company will supply diethyl malonate, a key material for Avigan, to Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, the developer of the anti-flu drug seen effective against the coronavirus.

Shares of Fujifilm Holdings, parent company of the drugmaker, also jumped, up 339 yen, or 6.2 percent, at 5,764 yen.

Among decliners, department store operator J. Front Retailing tumbled 62 yen, or 7.8 percent, to 738 yen. ANA Holdings sagged 53.50 yen, or 2.4 percent, to 2,197.50 yen while Toyota Motor lost 92 yen, or 1.5 percent, to 6,195 yen.

Trading volume on the main section fell to 1,499.11 million shares from Thursday's 1,644.26 million shares.

