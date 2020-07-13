Tokyo shares jump on hopes for COVID-19 treatment

Tokyo shares sharply rebounded Monday after results of clinical tests by a U.S. pharmaceutical company helped ease concerns about a further escalation in coronavirus infections around the world.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 493.93 points, or 2.22 percent, from Friday at 22,784.74. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 37.82 points, or 2.46 percent, higher at 1,573.02.

Gainers were led by mining, iron and steel, and air transportation issues.

