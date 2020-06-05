Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Tokyo shares rise for 5th straight day on global recovery hopes

TOKYO

Tokyo shares reversed their early losses to end higher Friday for the fifth consecutive session of rises as gains in U.S. stock futures in off-hours trading on global economic recovery hopes prompted buybacks across a broad range of issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 167.99 points, or 0.74 percent, from Thursday at 22,863.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.66 points, or 0.54 percent, higher at 1,612.48.

Gainers were led by air transportation, iron and steel, and marine transportation issues.

