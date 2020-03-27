Tokyo shares rise on additional stimulus hope, buying for dividend

Tokyo shares rose Friday sharply, as expectations that governments around the world would boost stimulus efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic underpinned market sentiment, while moves to secure dividends helped stocks stage a last-minute surge.

Market participants, however, were reluctant to push stock prices to higher levels as they braced for the impact of the Tokyo metropolitan government and neighboring prefectures' request that residents stay home on the weekend to curb a recent spike in the number of new infections in the Japanese capital.

By sector, health care-related issues notably advanced as panic buying of anti-infection items, including face masks and sanitizers, continues. Electric power and gas and precision instrument issues were among other major gainers.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 724.83 points, or 3.88 percent, from Thursday at 19,389.43. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 60.17 points, or 4.30 percent, higher at 1,459.49.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar fell sharply against the yen to the lower 108 yen zone at one point after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated in a television interview that the U.S. central bank is ready to take further easing measures, even after slashing interest rates to zero, dealers said.

"Investors were drawn to high dividend-paying stocks before the end of the fiscal year through next Tuesday, but caution remains as the virus spread is picking up pace in Tokyo," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Shares jumped at the outset taking a cue from upbeat U.S. peers overnight after a steep rise in U.S. unemployment data stirred expectations the Fed will do more monetary easing, on top of a massive $2 trillion package proposed by the government, brokers said.

The number of benefits applications filed in the United States surged to a record of over 3 million last week as measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak slowed activity in the world's largest economy.

Leaders of the Group of 20 nations added to expectations for more measures after saying they are injecting $5 trillion into their economies in their efforts to fight off the social and economic damage from the fast-spreading pathogen, brokers said.

Tokyo shares lacked vigor after initial buying ran its course, as many investors were quick to lock in profits after stocks enjoyed a considerable recovery this week amid a global rout, before shooting up in the last minute of the session for dividend rights, they said.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,995 to 148, while 25 ended unchanged.

Among health care issues, Asahi Kasei surged 58.90 yen, or 7.8 percent, to 817.30 yen, Otsuka Holdings advanced 330 yen, or 8.7 percent, to 4,115 yen while Takeda Pharmaceutical climbed 191 yen, or 5.9 percent, to 3,424 yen.

Makers of frozen and preserved food products were favored on expectations they will see more demand as people spend more time at home to avoid viral infection. Nichirei jumped 199 yen, or 7.2 percent, to 2,948 yen while pasta and instant noodle manufacturer Nippon Flour Mills gained 39 yen, or 2.3 percent, to 1,716 yen. Ajinomoto was up 107.50 yen, or 5.8 percent, at 1,962.00 yen.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 2,368.33 million shares from Thursday's 2,049.67 million shares.

