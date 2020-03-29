Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Tokyo shares slide on escalating lockdown fears

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo stocks slid Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei index sinking over 800 points at one time, as fears mounted the metropolitan government may impose a citywide shutdown if coronavirus infections continue to rise in the capital.

A sharp advance since late Friday in the yen against the U.S. dollar into the 107 yen range, owing to major central banks' cash injections into the global financial system, added extra pressure on export-related issues, dealers said.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 304.46 points, or 1.57 percent, from Friday at 19,084.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 23.95 points, or 1.64 percent, lower at 1,435.54.

All industrial categories were down, with major decliners including air transportation, bank and machinery issues.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Savoring Truffle Pasta & Red Wine In Omotesando With Sarah Crago

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Japan’s Indigenous Ainu Culture Deserves Recognition

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cities

Obama City

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog