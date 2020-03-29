Tokyo shares slide on escalating lockdown fears

Tokyo stocks slid Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei index sinking over 800 points at one time, as fears mounted the metropolitan government may impose a citywide shutdown if coronavirus infections continue to rise in the capital.

A sharp advance since late Friday in the yen against the U.S. dollar into the 107 yen range, owing to major central banks' cash injections into the global financial system, added extra pressure on export-related issues, dealers said.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 304.46 points, or 1.57 percent, from Friday at 19,084.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 23.95 points, or 1.64 percent, lower at 1,435.54.

All industrial categories were down, with major decliners including air transportation, bank and machinery issues.

