Tokyo shares snap 4-day winning streak amid U.S.-China tensions

Tokyo shares fell Friday, with both the benchmark Nikkei and Topix indexes snapping their four-day winning streaks, amid concern about worsening U.S.-China tensions over Beijing's new security law that Washington says will undermine the autonomy of Hong Kong.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 38.42 points, or 0.18 percent, from Thursday at 21,877.89. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 13.67 points, or 0.87 percent, lower at 1,563.67.

Decliners were led by iron and steel, marine transportation and air transportation issues.

© KYODO