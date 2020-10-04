Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Tokyo slips to 4th place in global financial hub ranking: report

7 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo has slipped one notch to fourth in the latest ranking of the world's leading financial hubs, with Shanghai now rounding up the top three after New York and London, according to a report.

Hong Kong moved up a place to rank fifth and Singapore fell one notch to sixth in the Global Financial Centers Index from London-based think tank Z/Yen Group and the China Development Institute in Shenzhen, southern China.

The slip in Tokyo's ranking as of September came ahead of a full-day trading suspension at the Tokyo Stock Exchange last Thursday after a glitch in its electronic trading system caused the worst failure suffered by the major bourse.

The Japanese capital rose to third place in the index's last update in March after ranking sixth in September 2019. The index is updated biannually every March and September.

The Tokyo metropolitan government has been striving to boost its appeal as a global financial hub by collaborating with major banks and real estate companies to attract foreign financial institutions and talent.

According to the latest report released in late September, financial centers in Asia and the Pacific had a mixed performance, with ten cities falling in the rankings and 14 rising.

Singapore was followed by Beijing and San Francisco, which both remained unchanged in the rankings. Shenzhen and Zurich entered the top ten, pushing out Los Angeles and Geneva.

In a separate ranking of financial centers as competitive locations for fostering financial technology industry, New York ranked first, followed by Beijing, Shanghai, London and Shenzhen.

Five of the top 10 centers for fintech are Chinese, according to the report.

The 28th edition of the global index evaluated future competitiveness and rankings of 111 major financial centers around the world.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

7 Comments
Login to comment

Interesting to me that Hong Kong can still lose its autonomy, but actually climb in business rankings.

Does that mean that they are doing incredible business regardless? Or is it that all financial centers had an off covid year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The companies that commissioned the report sure do not sound impartial.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Time for the government to do some urging and fast.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I'm surprised it was in the third place. There is nothing attractive about Tokyo to be a "global financial hub".

2 ( +2 / -0 )

More bad signs for Japan.

I'm sure South Korea will be ready and prepared to take advantage of Japan incompetence, Chinas economic pain inflicted by America.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Tokyo has slipped one notch to fourth in the latest ranking of the world's leading financial hubs, with Shanghai now rounding up the top three after New York and London.

All effort to help foreigners to help business in Japan is only a PR rather than an actual integrated policy, final result like show that.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In a war, everyone has to pay the cost. Japan isn't exceptional.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog