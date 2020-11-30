Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A hardware glitch caused transactions to be suspended for an entire day on Tokyo's two leading indexes last month Photo: AFP/File
business

Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO quits over October shutdown

0 Comments
By CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
TOKYO

The head of the Tokyo Stock Exchange has stepped down after accepting responsibility for an unprecedented day-long shutdown of one of the world's biggest markets, the operator said Monday.

A hardware glitch suspended transactions for a day on Tokyo's two leading indexes on Oct 1, as well as smaller exchanges in other parts of Japan.

TSE president Koichiro Miyahara "has taken seriously his responsibility for the failure in the... trading system," the Japan Exchange Group (JPX), which operates TSE, said in a statement.

Miyahara "has requested to resign from his position as President & CEO of TSE and all other held positions within the Group, effective on November 30," it said.

The CEO of JPX, Akira Kiyota, will temporarily take over the position with a 50 percent pay cut for four months, the statement said.

JPX and TSE were also served a business improvement order by Japan's Financial Services Agency.

Tokyo market operators said there was no indication of a cyberattack, and the problem had been traced to a memory breakdown that failed to properly trigger a switch to a back-up system.

They said the faulty hardware had been replaced, and that personnel would be deployed to monitor the system to avoid a repeat.

JPX is the globe's third-largest exchange by market capitalisation, at an estimated $5.1 trillion, including listings on exchanges outside Tokyo.

It sits behind only the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, according to the World Federation of Exchanges.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog