Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Tokyo stocks advance as virus death toll slows in Euroe, yen weakens

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Monday on a slowing daily coronavirus death toll in Europe and the United States and on a weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar.

Although some investors were worried that economic activities may be hit further by a potential state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, Tokyo stocks expanded their gains toward the end of trading partly on hopes of an emergency economic package to be unveiled on Tuesday.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 756.11 points, or 4.24 percent, from Friday at 18,576.30. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 51.17 points, or 3.86 percent, higher at 1,376.30.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, securities house and transportation equipment issues.

In the currency market, traders continued seeking the dollar despite a sharp drop in U.S. non-farm payrolls for March late last week. The dollar rose to around the 109 yen line during Tokyo trading compared with the mid-108 yen zone in New York.

Although media reported before the market opening that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to declare a state of emergency, Tokyo shares opened higher and extended gains as sentiment was boosted by data from Italy, France and New York State that showed the death toll from the virus had slowed.

"Rather than an emergency declaration, investors were cheered by expectations that risks of a (prolonged) pandemic will be reduced," Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co, said.

But investors were also closely watching for the impact of the possible emergency declaration expected on Tuesday, which would restrict individual rights, allowing prefectural governors to call for specific actions to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The declaration will serve as a minus factor for the domestic economy as more people will refrain from going out," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 2,004 to 141, while 23 ended unchanged.

Automakers were lifted by the yen's fall, with Nissan Motor soaring 25.90 yen, or 8.2 percent, to 341.40 yen and Honda Motor gaining 158.00 yen, or 7.4 percent, to 2,293.50 yen.

The information and communication sector were higher after a Nikkei report that teleworking amid the spread of the coronavirus has sparked demand for data traffic.

NTT Docomo climbed 214 yen, or 6.8 percent, to 3,369 yen. Its rivals KDDI jumped 179 yen, or 5.8 percent, to 3,278 yen and SoftBank surged 91.00 yen, or 7.0 percent, to 1,387.00 yen.

Fujifilm Holdings continued to rise, up 402 yen, or 7.0 percent, to 6,166 yen as Japan is considering boosting the stockpile of the anti-viral drug Avigan to three times the current amount for use in treating 2 million people infected with the new coronavirus. The drug is developed by a group firm of Fujifilm.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 1,679.62 million shares from Friday's 1,499.11 million shares.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Top 10 Cultural Experiences in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Families

In Japan, Distance Learning Is Helping Kids Stay On Track

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Top 5 Post Apocalyptic Anime to Watch While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #75: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Trolls Media with ‘Urgent’ Press Conference

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 13, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Sakura Sayonara

Savvy Tokyo