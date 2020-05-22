Tokyo stocks drop on concerns about U.S.-China tensions

Tokyo stocks dropped Friday on worries over U.S.-China tensions as China's parliament started a key annual session.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 164.15 points, or 0.80 percent, from Thursday at 20,388.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 13.41 points, or 0.90 percent, lower at 1,477.80.

Decliners were led by mining, iron and steel, and marine transportation issues.

© KYODO