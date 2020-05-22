Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo stocks drop on concerns about U.S.-China tensions

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks dropped Friday on worries over U.S.-China tensions as China's parliament started a key annual session.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 164.15 points, or 0.80 percent, from Thursday at 20,388.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 13.41 points, or 0.90 percent, lower at 1,477.80.

Decliners were led by mining, iron and steel, and marine transportation issues.

Psssttt... please don’t worry!

USA and China are actually silent partners!

Proof?

Washingjing have a grand American Embassy compound in Beijing BUT only a seemingly stateless entity in the American Institute in Taipei!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

