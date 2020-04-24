Tokyo stocks drop on growing concerns about virus-hit earnings

Tokyo stocks fell Friday on deepening concerns over Japanese and U.S. earnings as businesses have suffered disruption caused by the globally spreading coronavirus.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 167.44 points, or 0.86 percent, from Thursday at 19,262.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.69 points, or 0.33 percent, lower at 1,421.29.

Decliners included air transportation, securities house and marine transportation issues.

