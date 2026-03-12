 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/winhorse
business

Tokyo stocks drop on lingering oil supply concerns amid Middle East war

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday, hurt by surging oil futures as the International Energy Agency's decision to conduct its largest stockpile release failed to ease market jitters over supply disruptions caused by the war in the Middle East.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 572.41 points, or 1.04 percent, from Wednesday at 54,452.96. The broader Topix index finished 49.00 points, or 1.32 percent, lower at 3,649.85.

On the top-tier Prime Market, the main decliners were real estate, consumer credit and farm and fishery issues.

The U.S. dollar briefly rose into the 159 yen range in Tokyo as buying of the currency, often sought in times of crisis, was spurred amid concerns of a prolonged conflict.

The market has already factored in the impact of the stockpile release based on earlier news reports, but the release is also not seen as a fundamental solution to the effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for gas and oil transportation, dealers said.

Selling was prompted amid a risk-off mood and profit-taking following a nearly 2,300-point surge of the Nikkei stock index in the past two days, while the yen's weakness, a negative for resource-scarce Japan, capped buying.

As concerns over stagflation -- a state of high inflation and sluggish economic growth -- fueled by surging oil prices spread, shares of real estate companies pressured the market, as did finance-related firms.

"As the root cause of the problem remains unresolved, the market is increasingly forced to factor in the possibility that (the war) will be prolonged, rather than settled in the short term," said Makoto Sengoku, senior equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory Co.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Car Seat Safety in Japan: A Savvy Guide to Car Seats and Booster Seats

Savvy Tokyo

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Popular Japanese Love Superstitions You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

What It’s Actually Like to Visit Fukushima Today

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Oita

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Inabe City Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel