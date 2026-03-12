Tokyo stocks drop on lingering oil supply concerns amid Middle East war

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday, hurt by surging oil futures as the International Energy Agency's decision to conduct its largest stockpile release failed to ease market jitters over supply disruptions caused by the war in the Middle East.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 572.41 points, or 1.04 percent, from Wednesday at 54,452.96. The broader Topix index finished 49.00 points, or 1.32 percent, lower at 3,649.85.

On the top-tier Prime Market, the main decliners were real estate, consumer credit and farm and fishery issues.

The U.S. dollar briefly rose into the 159 yen range in Tokyo as buying of the currency, often sought in times of crisis, was spurred amid concerns of a prolonged conflict.

The market has already factored in the impact of the stockpile release based on earlier news reports, but the release is also not seen as a fundamental solution to the effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for gas and oil transportation, dealers said.

Selling was prompted amid a risk-off mood and profit-taking following a nearly 2,300-point surge of the Nikkei stock index in the past two days, while the yen's weakness, a negative for resource-scarce Japan, capped buying.

As concerns over stagflation -- a state of high inflation and sluggish economic growth -- fueled by surging oil prices spread, shares of real estate companies pressured the market, as did finance-related firms.

"As the root cause of the problem remains unresolved, the market is increasingly forced to factor in the possibility that (the war) will be prolonged, rather than settled in the short term," said Makoto Sengoku, senior equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory Co.

© KYODO