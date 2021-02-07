Tokyo stocks end at 30-year high on global economic recovery hopes

People look at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Monday.

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Monday, with the key indexes closing at 30-year highs, as hopes for a global economic recovery grew after the United States made progress in preparing a fresh stimulus package to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 609.31 points, or 2.12 percent, from Friday at 29,388.50, its highest closing since Aug. 3, 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 33 points, or 1.75 percent, at 1,923.95, the highest since June 5, 1991.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, mining and marine transportation issues.

