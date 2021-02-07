Tokyo stocks end at 30-year high on global economic recovery hopes

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Monday, with the key indexes closing at 30-year highs, as hopes for a global economic recovery grew after the United States made progress in preparing a fresh stimulus package to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 609.31 points, or 2.12 percent, from Friday at 29,388.50, its highest closing since Aug. 3, 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 33 points, or 1.75 percent, at 1,923.95, the highest since June 5, 1991.
Gainers were led by iron and steel, mining and marine transportation issues.© KYODO
11 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Makes no sense! I know far too many people that are REALLY hurting, lost their jobs, no unemployment, no jobs, yet the stock market keeps going up.
Further proof that speculators, and businesses with money, are making MORE money and not spreading it around during the pandemic! The "haves" are making more and more, and the "have nots" are losing!
Fighto!
Ticking along nicely. People should beg, borrow and steal to put all the liquid assets they have in Japanese and US stocks. I still expect a 15-20% boom in the Nikkei this year - it may even test all time records near 39,000 points if the vaccine rollout goes smoothly and Olympics is held.
Matej
data fabrications and speculations.just open your eyes and look around you.
who can believe this must be on weed...
Spitfire
Yubaru,
You are absolutely right.
Simian Lane
Stocks go up and down , even the town dunce knows that one! Now I’m no donut endorser but donuts, well they’re pretty much what they are all the time, ain’t that rad!
GenHXZ
2.9 Trillion $$$ will be magically created in next month or so - in addition to the 8-odd Trillion $$$ already magiced up out of thin air in the last year alone in the US, this will further fuel the stock prices. The large corps have unfettered access to most of this liquidity and so they are winning at the casino, uhhhh.. I mean stonkmarket. For the rest of us, sure grab some stonks in the short term and ride the coat tails but perhaps alsolook into deflationary assets as a long term hedge against this crazy money printing from world goverments.
fxgai
The central banks and governments have been pumping economies full of stimulus.
These policies are to blame, not the beneficiaries, which includes me I have to admit.
I would be happy indeed should the central planners be constrained from taking the sorts of actions they have been engaging in, because in the long term I can’t see all this stimulus being good for us in the long term.
Interesting it was to see Larry Summers in the WaPo the other day asking questions about the prudence of further massive stimulus...
It’s all being done in the name of this and that, but I can’t see how it’s all really helping the vulnerable...
ArtistAtLarge
Exactly Yubaru. Even worse, when the stock market is doing good, most people do not benefit, but when the stock market is doing bad, most people get hurt.
Doesn't seem very fair, does it? Of course it isn't.
Larr Flint
I see most of you guys complaining about stock market, I guess you are on the wrong side of the fence.
Its all bubble, but do you prefer to stay poor?
Come and join us!
Hello Kitty 321
I hope the pension fund realizes some of this profit on all the money it has been pumping into the stock market to support Abe's failed policies.
JeffLee
My portfolios are doing quite nicely, although at such valuations I'm no longer in a buying mood. There could soon be a correction of around 20% on Wall St., which would certainly spill over here. That is when I plan to start buying again.