Tokyo stocks end FY2021 lower amid Ukraine crisis

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday, the final day of Japan's fiscal 2021 business year, as the market was weighed down by fears over a prolonged Ukraine crisis amid Russia's ongoing offensive against its neighbor.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed at 27,821.43, down 1,357.37 points from the end of March last year, as soaring inflation raised concerns over the global economic recovery and pulled down the market. On Thursday, the Nikkei ended down 205.82 points, or 0.73 percent, from Wednesday's closing.

The benchmark topped the 30,000 mark in September on hopes for possible stimulus under a new government after then Prime Minster Yoshihide Suga announced his resignation.

But stocks have been on a downward trend in recent months, with the benchmark hitting its lowest level in 16 months on March 9 as the Ukraine crisis sparked fears over elevated crude oil prices.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 21.20 points, or 1.08 percent, lower at 1,946.40 on Thursday. The Topix ended the fiscal year 7.60 points lower than it began.

Decliners were led by insurance, securities house and bank issues.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar remained firm in the lower 122 yen range for most of the day as the currency was bought on speculation that the interest rate gap between the United States and Japan would widen with the Bank of Japan making clear its attempts to battle a further rise in Japanese government bond yields.

Tokyo stocks tracked overnight losses on Wall Street after Russia continued its military assault on Ukraine's capital Kyiv despite earlier expressing its intention to curtail attacks to facilitate peace talks.

However, shares briefly crossed into positive territory in the morning on reports that the United States was considering the release of around 1 million barrels of oil per day from its reserves for as long as 180 days to curb surging energy prices.

"The news led to a drop in crude oil futures and somewhat eased worries over inflation," said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist in the Investment Content Department of Nomura Securities Co.

"But risks remain, with concerns over a shortage of natural gas in Europe, as well as what may happen if (U.S. oil) reserves dry up" ahead of the next winter season, he added.

Meanwhile, the stock market was beginning to show signs of wariness over a gradual climb in COVID-19 cases in Japan, pulling down airline and land transportation issues, he added.

ANA Holdings declined 23.0 yen, or 0.9 percent, to 2,566.0 yen, Japan Airlines tumbled 20 yen, or 0.9 percent, to 2,290 yen, while East Japan Railway was down 106 yen, or 1.5 percent, at 7,110 yen.

Among energy-related issues hit by the drop in crude oil futures, explorer Inpex sank 20 yen, or 1.4 percent, to 1,440 yen, while Japan Petroleum Exploration fell 47 yen, or 1.8 percent, to 2,571 yen.

On the First Section, declining issues outnumbered advancers 1,729 to 396, while 51 ended unchanged.

Trading volume on the main section fell to 1,340.43 million shares from Wednesday's 1,404.42 million.

© KYODO