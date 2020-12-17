Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo stocks end higher after Fed vows to maintain monetary easing

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher in volatile trading Thursday as investors were heartened by gains in other Asian markets and the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge overnight to maintain its accommodative monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 49.27 points, or 0.18 percent, from Wednesday at 26,806.67. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.75 points, or 0.32 percent, higher at 1,792.58.

Gainers were led by information and communication, marine transportation and electric appliance issues.

yes usd rate very bad against jpy since new president on way to white house literally 1jpy loss in 2 days for 1 usd.big blow to japanese exports,more to follow.

thank you Joe.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

