business

Tokyo stocks end higher in volatile trading on vaccine progress

1 Comment
TOKYO

Tokyo stocks ended higher in volatile trading Tuesday as a potential coronavirus vaccine breakthrough fueled hopes of a global economic recovery, although the benchmark Nikkei briefly turned negative with investors locking in gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 65.75 points, or 0.26 percent, from Monday at 24,905.59, its highest close since Nov 5, 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 18.90 points, or 1.12 percent, higher at 1,700.80.

Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation and mining issues.

1 Comment
What progress? 8 out of 94 people based data? Or starting the real climate catastrophe by storing and distributing globally that vaccine at below minus 80 degrees? You should change your drug dealer who obviously sells you very crazy stuff. lol

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

