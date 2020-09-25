Tokyo stocks end higher on tech gains after Wall St rebound

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday led by technology shares following an overnight rebound on Wall Street driven by their U.S. counterparts.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 116.80 points, or 0.51 percent, from Thursday at 23,204.62. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.79 points, or 0.48 percent, higher at 1,634.23.

Gainers were led by warehousing and harbor transportation service, glass and ceramic product, and transportation equipment issues.

The U.S. dollar remained in the lower-105 yen zone after rising against the euro and the pound amid risk aversion as the coronavirus pandemic worsens in Europe.

The Nikkei index remained top-heavy most of the day above the 23,000 line in thin trading ahead of the U.S. presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden scheduled on Tuesday, brokers said.

"Investors did not venture to make bold moves as they remained cautious despite the halt in recent declines in U.S. shares last night," said Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at the NLI Research Institute.

Still, the market was supported by buying in some technology shares after SEMI, a global industry association for electronics manufacturing, revised upward its forecast for global sales of semiconductors for 2020, said Toshikazu Horiuchi, equity strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities Co.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,622 to 471, while 83 ended unchanged.

Among high-tech issues, chip-making machine manufacturer Screen Holdings gained 120 yen, or 2.2 percent, to 5,550 yen, ceramic electrical component supplier Taiyo Yuden rose 80 yen, or 2.5 percent, to 3,330 yen and electric component manufacturer Murata was up 89 percent, or 1.3 percent, to 6,866 yen.

NGK Insulators surged 128 yen, or 8.9 percent, to 1,565 yen after the electric parts maker revised upward its operating profit forecast for the year through March 2021.

Trading volume on the main section came to 1,274.79 million shares compared with Thursday's 1,247.82 million shares.

