business

Tokyo stocks end higher on Wall Street rally but gains pared

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday on upbeat U.S. shares overnight, but some earlier gains were pared on reports that the Tokyo metropolitan government is planning to ask restaurants serving alcohol to shorten their business hours for about three weeks as COVID-19 cases surge.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 131.27 points, or 0.50 percent, from Tuesday at 26,296.86, its highest closing since May 9, 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.27 points, or 0.30 percent, higher at 1,767.67.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and mining issues.

The U.S. dollar stayed firm in the mid-104 yen range throughout the day, supported by a world stock market rally.

The benchmark Nikkei briefly jumped over 2 percent in early trading after the Dow closed above the 30,000 mark for the first time overnight. The market has been lifted by hopes for the start of the U.S. presidential transition process and progress in COVID-19 vaccine development.

"Growing hopes for businesses reopening in the future on the recent vaccine progress boosted some sectors especially sensitive to business cycles, such as shippers and steel makers," said Maki Sawada, vice president of the investment research and investor services department at Nomura Securities Co.

But after buying ran its course, shares gave up some gains in the afternoon following news about shorter store hours. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. in which she is expected to disclose new measures to deal with the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

"The reports weighed on the market and there were also concerns about (the Nikkei's) recent fast pace of rise," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, equity strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities Co.

On the First Section, declining issues outnumbered advancers 1,318 to 771, while 89 ended unchanged.

Shippers gained notably during the day, with Nippon Yusen surging 121 yen, or 5.6 percent, to 2,280 yen and Kawasaki Kisen jumping 96 yen, or 6.0 percent, to 1,690 yen.

JFE Holdings rose 23 yen, or 2.4 percent, to 979 yen, and Kobe Steel was up 15 yen, or 3.0 percent, at 515 yen.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 1,549.46 million shares from Tuesday's 1,398.69 million shares.

