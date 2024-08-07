Tokyo stocks end higher, yen falls on BOJ's cautious rate hike stance

Tokyo stocks pared sharp losses and ended higher following another day of volatile trading Wednesday, after the yen slid against the U.S. dollar on the Bank of Japan's cautious stance over further raising interest rates.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed up 414.16 points, or 1.19 percent, from Tuesday at 35,089.62. The broader Topix index finished 55.00 points, or 2.26 percent, higher at 2,489.21.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, wholesale trade, and securities house shares.

The dollar briefly rose around 3 yen to the upper 147 yen range on yen selling after BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said that the central bank will keep its policy rate at the current level to maintain monetary easing and will not raise it further when financial markets are unstable.

Stocks were initially sharply lower as investors locked in profits after the Nikkei rebounded over 3,200 points the previous day in its biggest single-day point gain on record.

Buybacks in oversold sectors like banks helped the market regain some ground, but it was Uchida's comments that sent stocks soaring, with the benchmark climbing more than 3 percent at one point.

"The dovish statement appeared to have deterred market expectations of another rate hike in the near future, leading to a weakening of the yen and providing some relief to (Japanese) stocks," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

The benchmark index has now clawed back nearly half of some 7,600 points it lost during the three-day losing streak through Monday spurred by a global rout over U.S. recession fears and the BOJ's surprise rate hike last week.

While volatility has roiled Japanese stocks over the past week, Ichikawa said calmer days are likely on the horizon as "the market has overreacted since it doesn't seem like the United States is heading into a recession immediately."

