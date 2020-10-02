Tokyo stocks end lower as Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as the bourse resumed operation after suffering its worst-ever system glitch and suspended trading the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 155.22 points, or 0.67 percent, from Wednesday at 23,029.90. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 16.27 points, or 1.00 percent, lower at 1,609.22.

Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, mining, and electric power and gas issues.

