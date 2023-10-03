Tokyo stocks end lower for 4th day on persistent U.S. rate concerns

Tokyo stocks ended lower for a fourth day running on Tuesday amid persistent concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for longer than previously expected following strong manufacturing data from the world's largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 521.94 points, or 1.64 percent, from Monday at 31,237.94. The broader Topix index finished 38.97 points, or 1.68 percent, lower at 2,275.47.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product and nonferrous metal issues.

