Tokyo stocks end mixed amid fears of economic fallout from virus

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Thursday as worries about the economic fallout from a surge in coronavirus infections in the capital overshadowed optimism about progress in the development of a vaccine.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 93.80 points, or 0.36 percent, from Wednesday at 25,634.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.76 points, or 0.33 percent, higher at 1,726.41.

Gainers were led by land transportation and wholesale issues, while steel makers and nonferrous metal issues led decliners.

