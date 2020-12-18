Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Tokyo stocks end mixed on rising virus cases, vaccine hopes

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Friday as concerns over surging coronavirus cases in Japan offset investors' optimism over the development of vaccines.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 43.28 points, or 0.16 percent, from Thursday at 26,763.39. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.66 point, or 0.04 percent, higher at 1,793.24.

Decliners were led by rubber product and real estate issues, while precision instrument and air transportation issues led gainers.

