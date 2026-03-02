Tokyo stocks fall on Iran conflict, Nikkei temporarily loses 2%

Tokyo stocks ended down Monday, with the Nikkei index plunging over 2 percent at one point, as concerns grew over the global economic outlook following the weekend launch of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 793.03 points, or 1.35 percent, from Friday at 58,057.24. The broader Topix index finished 40.26 points, or 1.02 percent, lower at 3,898.42.

On the top-tier Prime Market, the main decliners were air transportation, securities house shares, and bank issues.

The U.S. dollar briefly hit a one-month high at the 157 yen line in Tokyo, bolstered by flight-to-safety demand, dealers said.

The Nikkei index briefly dived more than 1,500 points in the morning, with media reporting that the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for gas and oil transportation, has effectively been shut down in the wake of the U.S. and Israeli strikes and retaliatory attacks by Iran.

The Nikkei recouped some of its losses, as market players saw oil prices ease after the U.S. crude oil benchmark traded as high as $75 a barrel on Sunday.

"Stocks fell as rising energy prices sparked concerns about the impact on company earnings," said Wataru Akiyama, a strategist in the Investment Content Department of Nomura Securities Co.

Stocks rebounded shortly thereafter, as surging oil prices pared some gains, dealers said. The Nikkei index rose over 1,000 points before falling back.

"Rather than ending with selling, concerns appear to be smoldering. The problem is not limited to the conflict itself this time but includes factors that could affect the real economy," said Masahiro Yamaguchi, head of investment research at SMBC Trust Bank.

Almost all sectors were sold on the top-tier Prime Market, while financial-related issues also pressured the market tracking Wall Street losses late last week.

