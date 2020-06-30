Tokyo stocks gain as robust U.S., China data hearten investors

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Tuesday, with the Nikkei briefly jumping over 400 points, as the market was heartened by stronger-than-expected U.S. and Chinese economic data, easing concerns over the health of the global economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 293.10 points, or 1.33 percent, from Monday at 22,288.14. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 9.55 points, or 0.62 percent, higher at 1,558.77.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, air transportation and real estate issues.

