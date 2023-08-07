Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Tokyo Stock Exchange building in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: winhorse/iStock
business

Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall St. losses last week

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, weighed down by three straight days of declines on the Dow Jones index late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 265.12 points, or 0.82 percent, from Friday to 31,927.63. The broader Topix index was down 7.00 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,267.63.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners included marine transportation, wholesale, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 141.86-89 yen compared with 141.71-81 yen in New York and 142.63-65 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1001-1005 and 156.06-15 yen against $1.1007-1017 and 156.00-10 yen in New York, and $1.0947-48 and 156.14-18 yen in Tokyo late Friday.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo Vibes: 10 Unforgettable City Pop Tracks for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog