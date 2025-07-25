 Japan Today
Japan Financial Markets
People speak in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm on Friday in Tokyo. Image: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
business

Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked in

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as investors locked in gains after the Nikkei index rose more than 2,000 points over the past two days following a Japan-U.S. trade deal.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 113.36 points, or 0.27 percent, from Thursday to 41,712.98. The broader Topix index was down 16.29 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,961.26.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by chemical, iron and steel, and rubber product issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 146.99-147.00 yen compared with 146.93-147.03 yen in New York and 146.41-42 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1755-1756 and 172.79-81 yen against $1.1743-1753 and 172.64-74 yen in New York and $1.1761-1763 and 172.20-24 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

