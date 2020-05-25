Tokyo stocks rally on hopes for economic restart amid pandemic

Tokyo stocks rebounded Monday on hopes that Japan's economy will soon restart as the government is set to lift a state of emergency in the capital over the coronavirus pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 353.49 points, or 1.73 percent, from Friday at 20,741.65. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 24.40 points, or 1.65 percent, higher at 1,502.20.

Gainers were led by air and land transportation, and real estate issues.

