COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Tokyo stocks rally on hopes for economic restart amid pandemic

1 Comment
TOKYO

Tokyo stocks rebounded Monday on hopes that Japan's economy will soon restart as the government is set to lift a state of emergency in the capital over the coronavirus pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 353.49 points, or 1.73 percent, from Friday at 20,741.65. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 24.40 points, or 1.65 percent, higher at 1,502.20.

Gainers were led by air and land transportation, and real estate issues.

I'll save my money...

4 ( +4 / -0 )

