Tokyo Tatemono, HPL and Four Seasons to launch One Dojima Project, based on concept of 'Travel and Art'

Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd and Hotel Properties Limited have jointly launched the One Dojima Project. In addition, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, one of the world’s leading luxury hotel brands will open a new hotel located on the upper floors, marking the first Four Seasons in Osaka.

The One Dojima Project is a large-scale redevelopment project in the Kansai area, focusing on residences and hotels. The building is approximately 195 meters high (49 stories) with a total floor area of approximately 85,000 square meters, making it one of the largest in Osaka City. It is a skyscraper complex tower with residences equipped with functions of international standards and the Four Seasons Hotel, one of the world’s leading luxury hotels, which features a spa with spa treatments and gym designed by top creators, restaurants for various occasions, cafes and bars, and banquets as a hub for tourism and business, based on the concept of “Travel and Art”.

In addition, this project is the first development in Osaka to receive an urban planning determination by the city of Osaka for a specific zoning based on the Floor-area Ratio Deregulation System Focused on Development of Lodging Facilities. With sights set on the post-COVID-19 era, the project will become a symbol of Osaka, contributing to strengthening Osaka’s international competitiveness by the year 2025, a year when Osaka will be attracting a great deal of attention. In 2025, Osaka is scheduled to host the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

Major features of the Dojima Project

The first joint project between Tokyo Tatemono, Japan’s oldest general developer, and HPL, a global hotel developer Tokyo Tatemono was established in 1896 and has been conducting its business mainly through the Brillia series of condominiums and office buildings. Meanwhile, HPL, established in 1980, is a Singapore-based general real estate company that owns and operates hotels, resorts, and shopping galleries in 15 countries around the world. This will be the first time for HPL to undertake such large-scale investment in Japan.

With Tokyo Tatemono’s over 120 years of experience in urban development and residential development, and HPL’s experience in hotel development, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, a luxury hotel brand, is invited to Osaka City for the first time.

Dojima is an area with a particularly close connection to bodies of water in Osaka, known as the water capital. The area has developed as a commercial center since the opening of the Dojima Rice Exchange, the world’s first futures exchange and the origin of trading in Japan and has become the center of business in Osaka. In addition, the nearby Nakanoshima is a thriving art district with many galleries and the Nakanoshima Art Museum, Osaka which is scheduled to open in February 2022. Furthermore, Dojima is easily accessible to Umeda, the center of transportation in Osaka.

This project will provide a one-of-a-kind experience, based on the concept of “Travel and Art”, as a place for people traveling the world to relax and interact with art. Fumio Nanjo has been appointed as the art director, and many of the world’s top artists have participated in the project curated by him. Through the development of this high-rise complex tower integrating Four Seasons Hotel Osaka, a luxury hotel, and Brillia, a private residence brand, the project aims to vitalize the Dojima, Umeda and Nakanoshima area by creating a flow of visitors to the two areas of Umeda and Nakanoshima.

Brillia Tower Dojima, a brand-new, premium tower residence created by leading artists

Boasting a height of approximately 195 meters, 49 floors above ground, and a total of 466 units, this tower residence considers the building itself to be a work of art. Located just a nine-minute walk from JR Osaka Station, the tower residence is designed to meet a wide variety of residential needs, with exclusive floor space ranging from 30 square meters to a maximum of 230 square meters and ceiling heights from approximately 2.7 meters to a maximum of 4 meters.

In addition, concierge is located on both the 2nd and 43rd floors, and security guards are also stationed at the entrances to provide a secure 24-hour staffed management service.

The top floor of the building is equipped with a wide range of common facilities, including a lounge and party room that can be used by all residents, with the aim of providing hospitality befitting a top-class residence in Japan. The interior design of the common spaces will be coordinated by Dutch designer Piet Boon, who is making his first appearance in Japan, to create the essence of international hospitality and elegance. Fumio Nanjo, one of Japan’s leading curators and art critics, and former director of the Mori Art Museum, has been appointed as the art director, and more than 50 artworks will be installed throughout the common areas.

