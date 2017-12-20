New blow for Uber as top EU court says it's a taxi company

Ride-hailing service Uber suffered a new blow Wednesday as the European Union's top court ruled that it should be regulated like a taxi company and not a technology service, a decision that could change the way it functions across the continent.
The ruling Wednesday by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice could affect other technology companies and how they are regulated around the EU, and reflects a larger dilemma about how governments should treat companies that operate online and don't fit in with traditional laws.
The decision stems from a complaint by a Barcelona taxi drivers association, which wanted to prevent Uber from setting up in the Spanish city. The taxi drivers said Uber drivers should have authorizations and licenses, and accused the company of engaging in unfair competition.
San Francisco-based Uber argued that it should be regulated as an information services provider and not a transport company, because it is based on an app that connects drivers to riders.
The court said in a statement that services provided by companies like Uber are "inherently linked to a transport service" and therefore must be classified as "a service in the field of transport" within EU law. It says the EU directive on electronic commerce does not apply to companies like Uber.
The decision could affect such ride-hailing services around the 28-nation EU, where national governments can now regulate services like Uber as transport companies.
Uber has already been forced to adhere to national regulations in some EU countries. In France, for example, Uber's low-cost service involving independent, unregulated drivers is banned, but Uber operates a popular ride service involving licensed drivers that competes with traditional taxis.© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Yubaru
If Uber isnt a taxi service then what is it?
Yubaru
If this is true then isn't a taxi company that takes calls over cell phones or landlines for their drivers to come and pick someone up, the same as Uber?
Shouldn't they also be considered as an "information services provider?"
GW
This is a GOOD decision on the face of it, going to need similar around the world & also take good HARD looks at the likes of Apple, Amazon etc!
Luddite
Uber's business model is essentially 'The rules and laws don't apply to us'. I'm surprised they've got away with it for so long.
Chop Chop
I don't think Uber future is bright. I won't invest in such as business. A company like Uber Company value can be gone to Zero when you wake up the next day. Uber and Uber drivers have a bad reputation. The Uber Company didn't tell the truth about how many complaints and how many Uber drivers have committed serious crime mostly rape and sexual assault.
CrazyJoe
Good for the EU. There's no reason why everyone must adopt the American business model of gouging and exploitation. Of course Uber is a transportation service, and no weaselly business blather or legalistic contortions and evasions will change that fact. Business must be controlled with a firm governmental hand or it will quickly get out of control, as it has in the U.S.
dcog9065
Although I think Uber has a lot to answer for, I don't agree with this definition of a taxi company. They don't provide their own drivers or cars, and only match up supply and demand, so they are most definitely not a "taxi" company.
That would be the equivalent of calling Facebook a news company, Amazon an electronics company, or Youtube a music company. A fine line should be made for when a platform company becomes the content on their platform as many tech companies couldn't exist
GW
You have just outlined the EXPLOITIVE nature of those companies, they TAKE advantage of PRETENDING to not be something, but the capitalize on THAT same something.
Overall facebook, amazon, uber etc are more DESTRUCTIVE than CONSTRUCTIVE with respect to overall society, part of a race tot he bottom & society at large has been taking the hit while a small handful get obscenely rich & slowly but surely cause more misery than joy overall
Yubaru
Fine, then take the drivers and their automobiles out of the equation and what's left?
mmwkdw
At last!
Nessie
@Yubaru
Depends on who owns the cars. As far as I know, Uber does not own any cars that are used for pick-ups.
Yubaru
Ever see the 個人タクシー (kojin taxi) here in Japan? They are owned and operated privately, and yet they have a union dispatch as well, which does not "own" any of the taxis, but is their dispatch company, same in effect as Uber. So are those dispatch companies "information services providers"? I highly doubt any one of them will tell you they are!