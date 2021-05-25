Toranomon-Azabudai Project and Toranomon Hills Area Project precertified under LEED ND and WELL

Mori Building Co Ltd, Japan’s leading urban landscape developer, announced Monday that major redevelopments the company is undertaking in Tokyo have been precertified under the prestigious LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and WELL (WELL Building Standard) rating systems that respectively certify environmentally friendly and efficient green buildings and people’s wellbeing.

The Toranomon-Azabudai Project and Toranomon Hills Area Project both received top Platinum-level LEED ND (Neighborhood Development, v.4) precertifications. The Toranomon-Azabudai and Toranomon Hills Area projects are respectively the first and second projects in Tokyo to be precertified Platinum in the ND category. LEED is the most widely used green-building rating system that evaluates and certifies buildings and cities worldwide for environmental performance in terms of water and energy efficiency, indoor environments and sustainable materials. LEED is managed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

The A District of the Toranomon-Azabudai Project and the A-1 District of Toranomon Hills Station Tower (tentative name) received WELL (Core,v.2 Pilot) precertifications; the former is the world’s largest precertified property and the latter is Japan’s second largest precertified property. WELL is the world’s first performance-based system for measuring, certifying and monitoring features of the built environment that impact human health and wellbeing through air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind. WELL is also managed by the USGBC. Once completed, both projects are expected to obtain WELL Platinum certifications.

Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of USGBC and also Green Business Certification Inc, which provides third-party credentialing and verification under the LEED, WELL and GRESB systems, said: “Mori Building’s sustainability efforts and its LEED Platinum achievement are fine examples of how organizations can transform their communities by lowering carbon emissions, creating healthier environments and work towards a zero-carbon future.Throughawarding advanced examples such as Mori building, we aspire to demonstrate how better buildings, better communities and better cities can help raise the living standard for all.”

Mori Building, based on its philosophy of “Create cities, nurture cities,” is committed to realizing a sustainable global society through the harmonious coexistence of cities and nature, low-carbon cities and truly enhanced health.

The Toranomon-Azabudai Project was highly evaluated as a complex with diverse urban functions, a walkable urban center built with a central square, and also for its renewable-energy power supply. Toranomon Hills Station Tower was favorably assessed for its integration of public transportation, including the new subway station, and high-level energy efficiency.

In both projects, Mori Building’s emphasis on urban development in partnership with local landowners earned high marks in the ND category. Toranomon-Azabudai Project became Tokyo’s first project to earn a Platinum level in the ND category and Toranomon Hills Area Project quickly followed as the second such project. It is globally rare for complexes in urban business areas to receive Platinum-level precertification.

The Toranomon-Azabudai Project’s A District and Toranomon Hills Station Tower (tentative name)’s A-1 District were highly evaluated as advanced urban redevelopments following the concept of each project, offering central squares with substantial greenery, indoor environments with excellent air quality through use of air conditioners equipped with high-performance filters, cafes serving healthful meals and layouts featuring central squares and elevated decks to promote exercise. Once completed, both projects are expected to obtain Platinum certifications.

The A District of the Toranomon-Azabudai Project is the world’s largest precertified property and the A-1 District of Toranomon Hills Station Tower (tentative name) is Japan’s second largest precertified property.

© Business Wire 2021.