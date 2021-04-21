Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Toshiba
Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara/ file
business

Toshiba brushes off renewed push from CVC on acquisition bid

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Toshiba Corp. on Tuesday brushed off a fresh missive from CVC Partners about the global fund’s proposal to acquire the Japanese manufacturer, though it stopped short of outright rejecting it.

Toshiba said that a letter from CVC that it received Monday was “not possible to evaluate.”

Tokyo-based Toshiba said the letter did not provide necessary details such as CVC’s capital structure or post-acquisition management policies and an assurance of compliance with local and foreign laws and regulations. But the Japanese technology and energy giant did not rule out the offer, estimated to be worth 2 trillion yen ($18 billion).

Toshiba earlier said the CVC's initial proposal to take the company private was not viable, though it promised to review it.

The latest letter “contained no specific and detailed information capable of detailed evaluation: it merely stated that CVC would step aside to await our guidance as to whether a privatization of Toshiba would suit management’s and the Board of Directors’ strategic objectives," the Toshiba statement said.

The company has been struggling for years, saddled with its problem-laden nuclear power operations. It has sold its lucrative flash memory business to raise cash.

Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned as Toshiba president last week, citing personal reasons he did not detail. He worked at CVC in Japan before taking his post as Toshiba's chief executive in 2018.

Some questions had been raised, both within and outside Toshiba, about the propriety of Kurumatani leading the board discussions on the proposed acquisition.

CVC, a European private equity firm based in Luxembourg, has committed nearly $162 billion in funds, managing more than 300 investors.

The Toshiba statement said it was starting a new review of measures to increase its value and planned to appoint advisers to improve the transparency of its decision making.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog