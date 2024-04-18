 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Toshiba mulls cutting thousands of domestic jobs to reduce costs

TOKYO

Toshiba Corp is considering cutting thousands of workers in Japan as part of efforts to reduce costs and improve business efficiency, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The job cuts, mainly targeting the company's back-office departments, are expected to be included in its business strategy due to be announced by mid-May, the sources said.

The technology conglomerate had 106,648 employees as of the end of March 2023, according to its website.

The restructuring is part of its efforts to focus its resources on its growth domains such as infrastructure, energy and digitalization, according to the sources.

Toshiba delisted in December through a 2 trillion yen buyout from a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc.

The move was aimed at turning around its business, which was undermined by a spate of problems in the 2010s, ranging from an accounting scandal to massive losses in its U.S. nuclear business.

Toshiba posted 107 billion yen in net loss for the nine months ended December due to poor performance by its affiliate chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

