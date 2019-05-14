Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A series of scandals and business losses in recent years have forced Toshiba to withdraw from many operations, such as appliances and personal computers that gave it brand recognition Photo: AFP/File
business

Toshiba net profit up on chip business sale

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Struggling Japanese engineering firm Toshiba on Monday reported improved full-year net profit thanks to the sale of its chip business, but said operating profit was sharply down.

In the year that ended March, Toshiba's net profit jumped 26.0 percent to 1.01 trillion yen ($9 billion), chiefly because of "profit from completion of the sale of the Memory business," it said in a statement.

Toshiba "achieved a healthier financial condition by closing the sale of the Memory business, advancing structural reforms that included finalising the sale of the PC business and decided to withdraw from a nuclear power construction project in the UK," the company said.

But the firm said its operating profit dropped 58.9 percent to 35.4 billion yen, partly due to restructuring costs, on sales of 3.69 trillion yen, down 6.4 percent.

For the current year to March 2020, it forecast a jump of 295 percent in operating profit to 140 billion yen, after the completion of restructuring and other projects, on sales of 3.4 trillion yen.

It did not provide net profit forecast, saying it did not have sufficient information on the chip business -- which remains an affiliate.

The Tokyo-based company used to sell everything from rice cookers to nuclear plants and has long been a household name.

But a series of scandals and business losses in recent years have forced the company to withdraw from many operations, such as appliances and personal computers that gave it brand recognition.

To stay afloat, the cash-strapped group sold its lucrative chip business for $21 billion to K.K. Pangea, a special-purpose company controlled by a consortium led by U.S. investor Bain Capital.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Tweet of the Week #30

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhoods

Yoyogi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

LGBT

Climb

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Food & Drink

Japanese Spring Recipe: Steamed Rice With Bamboo Shoots (Takenoko Gohan)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji