Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese conglomerate Toshiba is putting its spin-off plan on hold after shareholder opposition Photo: AFP/File
business

Toshiba suspends spin-off plan; weighs going private

1 Comment
TOKYO

Troubled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba has said it is suspending its plan to split into two after last month's shareholder vote against the idea and will now weigh the possibility of going private.

The firm announced in a statement Thursday that its management team will lead discussions with private equity funds and other possible investors on potential offers.

A newly formed special committee will also "identify the privatisation offer that is best for our diverse stakeholders" and report back before Toshiba's annual shareholders' meeting in June.

The management team will separately develop a new business plan, which will also be announced before the meeting, Toshiba said.

The decision comes after shareholders, in a non-binding decision, voted against a proposal to split the company into two.

It was the latest setback for the engineering giant, which was once a symbol of Japan's tech and business prowess but has faced a series of scandals, financial troubles and shock high-level resignations in recent years.

The plan had already been revised once after an initial proposal to break up the company into three met stiff resistance.

Several major shareholders argued that a spin-off would only add to Toshiba's woes by creating more managerial posts at smaller units, rather than improving the firm's governance.

And some want a buyout instead, following an abandoned takeover offer last year from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners.

Bain Capital has said it is examining a bid for Toshiba, and the private equity firm has already received backing from one key shareholder.

It could face hurdles though given the national security implications of some of Toshiba's businesses.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

private equity funds = sharks

I don't think these funds do any good to any company in the long term.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo