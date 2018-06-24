Toshiba recalling 3.4 mil AC adapters for computers over fire risk

Toshiba Corp's computer business unit has announced the worldwide recall of over 3.4 million AC adapters for some Dynabook laptop and other computers over fears of catching fire.

There have been 11 cases of the AC adapters emitting smoke and catching fire since May 2015, Toshiba Client Solutions Co said. No injury has been reported.

The recalled products, used with Dynabooks and some corporate-use computers, were manufactured between December 2009 and July 2011 and sold in Japan, the United States, Europe and other regions. They carry part numbers G71C0009S210, G71C0009T110, G71C0009T210 or G71C0009T116, according to the company.

Of the 3,446,878 recalled adapters, 517,032 were sold in Japan, it said.

The company said the adapters may have insufficient water resistance and could possibly catch fire due to component degradation.

The Toshiba unit will exchange them for new ones.

© KYODO