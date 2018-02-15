Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toshiba expects to return to profit after selling its prized chip business and loss-making nuclear unit Photo: AFP
business

Toshiba forecasts return to black after chip, nuclear unit sales

1 Comment
By Toru Yamanaka
TOKYO

Troubled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba said on Wednesday it would swing into the black for the full fiscal year as it completes the multi-billion-dollar sale of its chip business to restore its balance sheet.

The Tokyo-based firm said it now expects a net profit of 520 billion yen for the year to March, reversing a net loss of 966 billion yen a year earlier.

Toshiba, which had earlier expected a full-year loss, upgraded its bottom line estimate as it factored in a drop in tax expenses associated with the sale of the prized chip business to a consortium led by Bain Capital.

The upward revision was also helped by the sale of U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse, which had long pressured Toshiba's earnings because of its massive losses.

The firm made its forecast as it announced that in the nine months to December it saw a net profit of 27 billion yen, reversing a 532.5 billion yen loss for the same period last year.

Toshiba has been on the ropes after the disastrous acquisition of Westinghouse, which racked up billions of dollars in losses before being placed under bankruptcy protection.

Those losses came to light as the group was still reeling from revelations that top executives had pressured underlings to cover up weak results for years after the 2008 global financial meltdown.

In order to survive and avoid delisting, the cash-strapped group has decided to sell the chip business -- the crown jewel in a vast range of businesses ranging from home appliances to nuclear reactors.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Curious as to where its profits will come from now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Organic Lifestyle

Domestic and Imported Organic Products In-store!

Insight Japan Today

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Be a Teacher and an Ally in your English Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

5 Lingerie Brands In Tokyo That Go Beyond Kawaii And Frills

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Narai-juku

GaijinPot Travel

Organic Lifestyle

Shellista – 100% Natural and Safe Disinfecting Deodorant

Insight Japan Today