Toshiba forecasts return to black after chip, nuclear unit sales

Toshiba expects to return to profit after selling its prized chip business and loss-making nuclear unit

By Toru Yamanaka

Troubled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba said on Wednesday it would swing into the black for the full fiscal year as it completes the multi-billion-dollar sale of its chip business to restore its balance sheet.

The Tokyo-based firm said it now expects a net profit of 520 billion yen for the year to March, reversing a net loss of 966 billion yen a year earlier.

Toshiba, which had earlier expected a full-year loss, upgraded its bottom line estimate as it factored in a drop in tax expenses associated with the sale of the prized chip business to a consortium led by Bain Capital.

The upward revision was also helped by the sale of U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse, which had long pressured Toshiba's earnings because of its massive losses.

The firm made its forecast as it announced that in the nine months to December it saw a net profit of 27 billion yen, reversing a 532.5 billion yen loss for the same period last year.

Toshiba has been on the ropes after the disastrous acquisition of Westinghouse, which racked up billions of dollars in losses before being placed under bankruptcy protection.

Those losses came to light as the group was still reeling from revelations that top executives had pressured underlings to cover up weak results for years after the 2008 global financial meltdown.

In order to survive and avoid delisting, the cash-strapped group has decided to sell the chip business -- the crown jewel in a vast range of businesses ranging from home appliances to nuclear reactors.

© 2018 AFP