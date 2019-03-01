Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toshiba to build biomass power plant in Fukuoka

By Sousuke Kudou
TOKYO

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp, based in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, will build a thermal power plant using imported biomass as fuel in Omuta City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

Toshiba Energy Systems will build new facilities in an area adjacent to the Mikawa power plant, a biomass power plant owned by Sigma Power Ariake Co Ltd, which is affiliated with Toshiba Energy Systems.

The new biomass power plant is expected to combust only biomass (imported palm shells) as fuel. It will be equipped with two units of a 22MW boilers (44MW in total). The amount of power generated at the plant will be equivalent to the power consumption of 70,000 households.

The plant is scheduled to start operation in the spring of 2022.

