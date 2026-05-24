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Toshifumi Suzuki, outgoing chairman and CEO of Seven & i Holdings Co., waves as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo
Toshifumi Suzuki, outgoing chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Seven & i Holdings Co., waves as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo, on, April 7, 2016. Image: Reuters/Yuya Shino
business

Toshifumi Suzuki, 'father' of Japan's convenience stores, dies at 93

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TOKYO

Toshifumi Suzuki, the founder of Seven-Eleven Japan and ‌widely regarded as the father of Japan's convenience store industry, died of heart failure on May ‌18, Seven & i Holdings said ⁠on Monday. He was ⁠93.

Born in ⁠Nagano in 1932, Suzuki joined ‌retailer Ito-Yokado in 1963 after working at ⁠a ⁠book wholesaler. Defying skepticism at the time, Suzuki partnered with Southland Corp, the U.S. operator of 7-Eleven, to launch ⁠Seven-Eleven Japan in 1973, ⁠opening the first store in ‌Tokyo the following year.

He pioneered the use of data to tailor inventory and built a business model ‌centered on ready-to-eat meals and rapid inventory turnover, helping transform convenience stores into a cornerstone of Japan's retail landscape.

Suzuki also led the successful restructuring and rescue of Southland in ​the early 1990s after the 7-Eleven parent filed for bankruptcy due ‌to massive debt from a leveraged buyout.

Suzuki went on to establish Seven & i Holdings in ‌2005 and oversaw its expansion into ⁠a retail ⁠conglomerate. The avid book ​reader stepped down as chairman in ⁠2016 after ‌a management dispute but remained ​an influential figure in Japan's retail industry.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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