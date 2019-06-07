Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Tough at the top: Girls believe female leaders suffer widespread harassment

1 Comment
By Sonia Elks
LONDON

Girls worldwide hope to become leaders, but they expect to face sexism and harassment when they get there, a global child rights organization said in a report released this week.

More than nine in 10 girls and young women said female bosses could expect unwanted physical contact and to be treated unfairly, according to a survey of nearly 10,000 across 19 countries by Plan International.

"For girls and women globally, being a leader means discrimination and harassment," said the organization's chief executive, Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen.

"The findings show, if something isn't done urgently, generations of girls will continue missing out on their ambition to become leaders and to have an influence on the areas of society, work, politics, community and family life."

Researchers surveyed girls aged from 15 to 24 in countries including the United States, Canada, Denmark, India, Japan, Peru, South Sudan, and Uganda for the study, and also carried out several hundred in-depth interviews.

More than three quarters of those surveyed said they aspired to become a leader, even though most thought their gender would make it harder for them to succeed and gain respect.

Young women who had experience of taking a leadership role were even more likely to expect gender discrimination than those who have no experience of leading, according to the report released at the Women Deliver 2019 conference in Vancouver.

"In Japan, there is still prejudice and men are more likely to become a leader and reach higher rank," said one girl interviewed by the charity's researchers.

"Everyone should be eligible to pursue higher rank, but if it's a girl who has a dream or ambition to become a leader, people start criticizing."

The report called for action to cultivate future female leaders in homes, schools, and communities and to challenge stereotypes of what it means to be a leader that can disadvantage girls.

© Thomson Reuters Foundation

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Everything mentioned in this report and interview is pure opinion, aspiration and expectation... While I don't doubt some of these female "leaders" will face harrassment in the future but that is also just my / their opinion and expectation...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tour Tokyo’s Top Museums, Galleries, And Other Cultural Facilities With Grutto Pass 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Savvy Spotlight

Being a Translator in Japan: An Interview with Louise Heal Kawai

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 23, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE