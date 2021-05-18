Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyoda Gosei Starts Operation of New Plant in Mexico
Toyoda Gosei's production network in Mexico Photo: Business Wire
business

Toyoda Gosei starts operation of new auto airbag plant in Mexico

KIYOSU, Aichi

Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd has established a new plant in Mexico, the TAPEX Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. (TAPEX) Monterrey Plant, and started its production of the bags that are a main component of automotive airbags.

In Toyoda Gosei’s medium-term 2025 business plan, airbags and other safety system products are a key area that will drive future business growth, and the company is focusing effort on increasing sales to Japanese automakers and other customers. The bags are produced mainly in Mexico and Vietnam to raise cost competitiveness. With the operation of the new plant in Mexico, Toyoda Gosei will increase annual bag production capacity by about 8 million units.

The company plans to increase airbag production in the entire Toyoda Gosei Group by about 1.6-fold, to approximately 100 million units, over the five years from FY2018 to FY2023.

© Business Wire 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

