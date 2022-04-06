Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyoda Gosei to Establish New Airbag Plant in South China
Safety system product manufacturing locations in China (Graphic: Business Wire)
business

Toyoda Gosei to build new airbag plant in south China

KIYOSU

Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd will establish a new plant in Guangdong Province, China, to enhance its production network for airbags and steering wheels, its major products, in China, where the automobile market continues to grow.

The new plant will be established as a branch plant of Toyoda Gosei Group company Toyoda Gosei (Foshan) Auto Parts Co Ltd, with production planned to start around the summer of 2023. With this expansion, the company will raise its sales of airbags, for which there is growing demand due to strengthened safety systems in China, and the increasing automobile production in south China.

This plant will be established as a “smart plant” that pursues efficient and environmentally-friendly manufacturing. The status of processes from production to delivery will be grasped in real time with the use of IoT and AI. To contribute to carbon neutrality, the plant will use energy-saving production equipment and renewable energy. By 2030, this will reduce CO2 emissions by more than 50% compared with conventional equipment.

