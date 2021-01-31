Toyoda Gosei to establish new plant in Miyagi

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyoda Gosei to Establish New Plant for Interiors and Exteriors in Miyagi, Japan
Toyoda Gosei's Ohira plant Photo: Business Wire
KIYOSU, Miyagi

Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd’s production subsidiary in eastern Japan, Toyoda Gosei East Japan Co Ltd, is establishing a new plant in Ohira, Miyagi Prefecture where its main customer, Toyota Motor East Japan Inc, is located. Construction of the plant will begin in April and production of radiator grilles and other large painted plastic parts will start around the summer of 2022.

Toyoda Gosei has produced airbags, weatherstrips and other parts in the Tohoku region, which the Toyota Motor Group considers to be Japan’s third major automotive production area after the Chubu and Kyushu regions. By establishing a new plant for interiors and exteriors to build up its production capacity for these major products, Toyoda Gosei will support manufacturing in the Tohoku region, where compact cars provided to all parts of the world are made.

With this new plant, Toyoda Gosei will strengthen its production network in Japan, centered in these three key regions, and increase its competitiveness by producing large painted plastic parts, which had previously been provided from other areas, near its main customer in northeastern Japan.

The new plant will be the Toyoda Gosei Group’s 15th plant in Japan—a state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly plant that utilizes renewable energy and is equipped with the latest painting equipment and collaborative robots to pursue manufacturing efficiency.

