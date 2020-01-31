Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A visitor walks by a Toyota showroom in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
business

Toyota's 2019 global vehicle sales trail Volkswagen

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

German automaker Volkswagen has kept its lead as the world's largest automaker after Japanese rival Toyota announced it sold fewer vehicles last year.

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday it sold 10.74 million vehicles around the world in 2019, trailing Volkswagen AG's record annual sales of 10.97 million vehicles.

In 2018, Volkswagen sold 10.83 million vehicles, edging out Toyota for the No. 1 crown.

Toyota, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models, said 2019 marked the fourth consecutive year of rising global vehicles sales. It marked a 1.4% rise from the previous year.

Both Toyota and Volkswagen say they do not see being the global leader as their priority but are focusing on delivering on products and results.

The sales tallies are still a solid indicator for a manufacturer's success in a globalized, intensely competitive industry.

U.S. automaker General Motors Co held the title of top automaker for more than seven decades before losing it to Toyota in 2008, and no longer has a shot at the top spot.

Also falling out of contention was the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance.

Global sales for the alliance among Nissan Motor Co, Renault SA of France and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, a smaller Japanese automaker, totaled about 10 million vehicles last year.

Sales for the alliance suffered after the arrest in November 2018 of Carlos Ghosn, a former chief executive and chairman of Nissan, who now faces various financial misconduct allegations in Japan.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cafes

Tokyo’s 5 Most Instagrammable Cafes to Check Out in 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 4, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Chasing the Gods’ Crossing On Lake Suwa in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Icicles of Ashigakubo

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

7 Weird Questions Female ALTs Get Asked While Teaching English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Inami

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining