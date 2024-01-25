Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Daihatsu to recall over 320,000 minivehicles in Japan

TOKYO

Safety scandal-hit Daihatsu Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp's small car manufacturing unit, says it is recalling a total of 322,740 minivehicles in Japan due to a faulty door locking system.

The defect was uncovered during Daihatsu's review of its vehicle safety testing, prompted by a conclusion from a third-party panel set up by the company that revealed decades-long safety test rigging.

The carmaker will replace the door parts of the Cast and Pixis Joy models produced between August 2015 and June 2023 to address the defect that could prevent the doors from unlocking in the event of an accident. The latter model is sold under the Toyota brand.

The vehicle test fraud scandal led Daihatsu to halt all vehicle shipments at home and abroad. However, it resumed operations in Indonesia and Malaysia several days later, citing approval from local authorities.

The maker of small vehicles has halted production at all four of its domestic vehicle assembly plants but is considering resuming production of commercial vehicles at its Kyoto factory.

