Toyota's global output hits May record as chips shortage eases

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday its global output of cars for May rose 33.4 percent from a year earlier to 847,000 units, a record high for the month, helped by an easing of semiconductor shortages that arose during the coronavirus pandemic.

Output in Japan surged 72.2 percent to 248,287 units, while overseas production grew 22.0 percent to 598,713 units, also a high for May, according to the world's largest automaker.

Production in China declined amid the need to comply with stricter vehicle emissions standards, but the impact was offset by firm output in North America and Europe on the back of a rebound from the impact of semiconductor shortages seen the previous year, Toyota said.

Global sales increased 10.1 percent in May to 838,478 units, up for the fourth month in a row.

Exports gained 46.7 percent to 141,774 units, with demand high from countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines, where economic conditions were strong. Major car models also sold well in India, according to the Japanese automaker.

Sales inside Japan, including mini vehicles, increased 35.1 percent to 116,954 units, rising for the fifth consecutive month.

The company plans to manufacture and sell over 10 million units globally for the first time in the year through next March.

© KYODO