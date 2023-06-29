Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota's global output hits May record as chips shortage eases

0 Comments
TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday its global output of cars for May rose 33.4 percent from a year earlier to 847,000 units, a record high for the month, helped by an easing of semiconductor shortages that arose during the coronavirus pandemic.

Output in Japan surged 72.2 percent to 248,287 units, while overseas production grew 22.0 percent to 598,713 units, also a high for May, according to the world's largest automaker.

Production in China declined amid the need to comply with stricter vehicle emissions standards, but the impact was offset by firm output in North America and Europe on the back of a rebound from the impact of semiconductor shortages seen the previous year, Toyota said.

Global sales increased 10.1 percent in May to 838,478 units, up for the fourth month in a row.

Exports gained 46.7 percent to 141,774 units, with demand high from countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines, where economic conditions were strong. Major car models also sold well in India, according to the Japanese automaker.

Sales inside Japan, including mini vehicles, increased 35.1 percent to 116,954 units, rising for the fifth consecutive month.

The company plans to manufacture and sell over 10 million units globally for the first time in the year through next March.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW Summer Campaign

Take a Test Drive and win a Glamping and Golf break

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog