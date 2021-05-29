Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota's global sales doubled to record-high in April

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp said Friday its global sales in April doubled from a year earlier to 859,448 units, a record-high for the month, as auto demand continues to recover from a slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Toyota also doubled global output from a year earlier to 761,459 units, as the Japanese automaker has seen robust demand in China and the United States despite a global semiconductor shortage that has hit the auto industry. Both sales and production rose for the eighth straight month.

The major Japanese automaker has weathered the impact of the pandemic well compared with its domestic rivals, though uncertainty remains over the outlook due to the pandemic and the global chip shortage.

Toyota reported a 2.3-fold increase in overseas sales to 735,431 units, the largest-ever for April, buoyed by brisk sales of sport utility vehicles in the United States and luxurious Lexus brand cars in China.

In its home market Japan, sales, including minivehicles, rose 27.1 percent from a year earlier to 124,017 units thanks to the popularity of the Harrier SUV and Yaris compact car.

Overseas output marked a 3.1-fold increase to 493,854 units, a year after production was partly suspended in North America and Europe. In Japan, 267,605 units were churned out in April, up 22.7 percent, Toyota said.

The global chip crunch since late last year has forced automakers to cut production. But Toyota has been relatively unscathed compared with its competitors such as Nissan Motor Co, which expects a production cut of around 250,000 units in the business year through next March.

Still, Toyota has announced a plan to suspend operations at two plants in Japan for up to eight days in June, which will likely reduce output by 20,000 units amid the shortage of semiconductors.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo