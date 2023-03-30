Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP file
business

Toyota's global sales for February hit record high

TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday its global sales for February rose 10.3 percent from a year ago to 773,271 units, a record high for the month, as domestic sales rebounded on the back of easing semiconductor shortages.

Sales in Japan, including those for mini vehicles, jumped 53.2 percent to 155,840 cars, following a slump the previous year due to a shortage of parts and the effects of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Toyota's domestic output also grew 11.2 percent to 281,521 units, helping to lift its global production, which expanded 2.0 percent to 755,839 units for the second straight monthly increase.

Overseas sales climbed 3.0 percent to 617,431 units, also a record high for the month. Sales in China increased 0.9 percent, boosted by the introduction of new models.

Toyota saw its overseas output decline 2.7 percent to 474,318 vehicles, as production in China dropped 14.1 percent in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese automaker said.

Despite the record sales, Toyota is still struggling with the slow delivery of cars due to prolonged production constraints caused by semiconductor shortages.

Delays in delivery are especially long in Japan, where high-end models featuring advanced functions that rely on a number of semiconductors are produced, according to the company.

The automaker in February lowered its global output target for the business year ending March to 9.1 million units from an earlier projected 9.2 million, citing the effect of chip shortages.

The revised target is still a record high, with the automaker planning to manufacture record 900,000 vehicles this month.

